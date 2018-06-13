English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
DRDO Recruitment 2018: 19 Mechanical Engineer Posts, Apply Before 30th June 2018
DRDO Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 19 vacancies for the posts of Mechanical Engineer has begun on the official website.
DRDO Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 19 vacancies for the posts of Mechanical Engineer has begun on the official website of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Recruitment and Assessment (RAC), Delhi - rac.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 30th June 2018, 5:00 PM, by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for DRDO - RAC Recruitment 2018 for Mechanical Engineer Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://rac.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Expert Registration’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Register yourself
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://rac.gov.in/expert_reg.php?lang=en&id=0
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.100
SC/ ST/ Women Category – NIL
DRDO - RAC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 19
Unreserved - 9
OBC – 5
SC – 3
ST – 2
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess 1st class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engg from a recognized university or its equivalent.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay matrix:
https://rac.gov.in/download/advt_133.pdf
Age Limit: The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 28 to 31 years as on closing date of the advertisement. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.80,000/-
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Examination and Personal Interview.
