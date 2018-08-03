English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
DRDO Recruitment 2018: 494 Senior Technical Assistant ‘B’ Posts, Apply from 4th August 2018 at drdo.gov.in
The online application process is scheduled to commence from 4th August 2018, tomorrow and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 29th August 2018, 5:00 PM.
(Image courtesy: DRDO website)
DRDO Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 494 vacancies for the post of Senior Technical Assistant (STA ‘B’) has been released on the official website of Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) - drdo.gov.in. The online application process is scheduled to commence from 4th August 2018, tomorrow and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 29th August 2018, 5:00 PM.
DRDO Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Senior Technical Assistant (STA ‘B’) Posts: 494
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess B.Sc. degree or 3 years Diploma recognized by UGC/ AICTE or similar appropriate authority in subjects viz Automobile Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/ Civil Engineering/ Computer Science/ Electrical Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation/ Mechanical Engineering/ Agriculture/ Botany/ Photography/ Chemistry/ Geology/ Library Science/ Mathematics/ Metallurgy/ Psychology/ Physics/ Zoology.
Applicants are advised to read through the brief official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/ceptam/download/poster_ceptam09_stab.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 28 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.50,000 with medical facility, leave travel concession, children education allowance, and other allowances.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Two Tier Computer Based Test (CBT): Screening Test (Tier 1) and Selection Test (Tier 2).
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 4th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 29th August 2018, 5:00 PM
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
