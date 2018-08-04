English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
DRDO Recruitment 2018: 494 Senior Technical Assistant 'B'Posts Vacant. Application Begins Today at drdo.gov.in
The online application process commenced on 4th August 2018, today and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 29th August 2018, 5:00 PM at drdo.gov.in.
(Image courtesy: DRDO website)
Loading...
Defence Research & Development Organisation has released DRDO Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 494 vacancies for the post of Senior Technical Assistant (STA ‘B’) on the official website of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) - drdo.gov.in. The online application process commenced on 4th August 2018, today and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 29th August 2018, 5:00 PM.
DRDO Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Senior Technical Assistant (STA ‘B’) Posts: 494
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess B.Sc. degree or 3 years Diploma recognized by UGC/ AICTE or similar appropriate authority in subjects viz Automobile Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/ Civil Engineering/ Computer Science/ Electrical Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation/ Mechanical Engineering/ Agriculture/ Botany/ Photography/ Chemistry/ Geology/ Library Science/ Mathematics/ Metallurgy/ Psychology/ Physics/ Zoology.
Applicants are advised to read through the brief official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/ceptam/download/poster_ceptam09_stab.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 28 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.50,000 with medical facility, leave travel concession, children education allowance, and other allowances.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Two Tier Computer Based Test (CBT): Screening Test (Tier 1) and Selection Test (Tier 2).
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 4th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 29th August 2018, 5:00 PM
Also Watch
DRDO Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Senior Technical Assistant (STA ‘B’) Posts: 494
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess B.Sc. degree or 3 years Diploma recognized by UGC/ AICTE or similar appropriate authority in subjects viz Automobile Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/ Civil Engineering/ Computer Science/ Electrical Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation/ Mechanical Engineering/ Agriculture/ Botany/ Photography/ Chemistry/ Geology/ Library Science/ Mathematics/ Metallurgy/ Psychology/ Physics/ Zoology.
Applicants are advised to read through the brief official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/ceptam/download/poster_ceptam09_stab.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 28 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.50,000 with medical facility, leave travel concession, children education allowance, and other allowances.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Two Tier Computer Based Test (CBT): Screening Test (Tier 1) and Selection Test (Tier 2).
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 4th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 29th August 2018, 5:00 PM
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 Won’t be Called a Biopic Anymore After Shocking Accusations Against Founder Anand Kumar
- Bulletproof Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Limousine by Inkas Armoured Vehicles is Priced at Rs 8 Crore
- "No One is Invincible, We Can Get Kohli Out," Insists Anderson as Titanic Struggle Resumes
- As it Turns Out, Premium Positioning Wasn’t a Hurdle in Apple’s Trillion-Dollar Aspirations
- Apple Makes History, Becomes World's First Trillion Dollar Company
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...