DRDO Recruitment 2018 notification for 41 Scientist 'B' Posts Released, Check Now
DRDO Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 41 vacancies for the post of Scientist B has been released by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO on its official website – rac.gov.in. DRDO aims to recruit Engineering Graduates with at least first class Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology.
(Image courtesy: DRDO website)
DRDO Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 41 vacancies for the post of Scientist B has been released by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO on its official website – rac.gov.in. DRDO aims to recruit Engineering Graduates with at least first class Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology for which it will release a detailed advertisement in the Employment News this month as well as online on its official website.
Candidates interested in pursuing their career with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) must keep a tab on the official website and apply once the application process begins.
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay package of Rs.80,000 per month including HRA and other emoluments at the time of joining. They will be able to avail sponsored Higher Studies at India’s premier Institutes like IITs, IISc, DIAT and other Central Universities; apart from working in World Class laboratories. Candidates will also get Residential Accommodation, CSD/Canteen facility, Leave Travel Concession (LTC) and other Professional allowances and Loans as per DRDO norms.
Interested candidates can read through the official notification at the below mentioned url:
https://rac.gov.in/download/cr_132.pdf
