DRDO Recruitment 2019: Application Process for 351 Technician Posts Closes Today at 5pm at drdo.gov.in

Defense Research & Development Organization (DRDO) will close the application process for recruiting technician posts today on the website drdo.gov.in.

Updated:June 26, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
(Image courtesy: DRDO website)
(Image courtesy: DRDO website)
DRDO Recruitment 2019 | The last date for filling DRDO 2019 Technician Application Form and the timeline for submitting the same is today (June 26) till 5pm.

The Defense Research & Development Organization (DRDO) had started the application process on June 3 for recruiting 351 Technicians for various trades. The names of posts as mentioned on the DRDO 2019 Recruitment circular are book binder, carpenter, draughtsman, electrician, fitter, machinist, motor mechanic, painter, photographer, sheet metal worker, turner, welder, automobile, COPA, DTP operator. The circular released by the Defense Research & Development Organization for DRDO 2019 Recruitment for Technician Post can be read here.

As the online window for DRDO 2019 Technician Application Form will close today, here we have listed the steps to fill-in the application.

DRDO 2019 Recruitment: Steps to fill DRDO Technician Application Form

Step 1: Visit the official website drdo.gov.in or check DRDO’s Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) here

Step 2: On the homepage, on left hand side there is ‘CEPTAM-09/TECH_A’ tab for filling DRDO Technician Application Form

Step 3: Click on it and register by creating your account and password

Step 4: Complete the subsequent steps as directed

Step 5: Pay the applicable application fee for DRDO 2019 Technician Application Form. For all women and SC/ST/PwD/ESM candiates, the DRDO Technician Application Form 2019 is free of cost whereas all other category candidates have to pay Rs 100 as DRDO Technician Application Form fee.

Step 6: Review the DRDO 2019 Technician Application Form

Step 7: Submit the DRDO 2019 Application Form for Technician post and check your mail for successful form submission confirmation

Step 8: Take a printout for future reference.

The date of examination for selection of Technician at DRDO is yet to be announced. All applicants can check the DRDO’s homepage for exam date and schedule for availability of admit card download.

