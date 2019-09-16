DRDO Recruitment 2019: Apply for JRF Posts at drdo.gov.in. Walk-in Interview on October 20, Check Details Here
Interested candidates may appear for a walk-in interview at 09:00 hrs on 20th Oct 2019 at Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya in the campus of Naval Physical & Oeanographic Laboratory, Thrikkakara PO, Kochi.
(Image courtesy: DRDO website)
The Defense Research and Development organization has announced a notification inviting applications for Junior Research Fellow (NPOL Kochi) post 2019. The DRDO Recruitment 2019 for JRF posts was released by the Defense Research and Development organization on its official website.
The DRDO Recruitment 2019 official notification released by the Defense Research and Development organization on its website reads, "The following Junior Research Fellowships are available initially for a period of two years (extendable as per rules), at a monthly stipend of Rs.31,000/- + House Rent Allowance as admissible as per rules. Interested candidates may appear for a walk-in interview to be held at NPOL, Kochi for the selection of Junior Research Fellows (JRF)."
Candidates can read the DRDO Recruitment 2019 Walk-In Interview at NPOL, Kochi for the position of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) here
DRDO JRF Recruitment 2019: How to apply for walk-in interview
Interested candidates may appear for a walk-in interview at 09:00 hrs on 20th Oct 2019 at Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya in the campus of Naval Physical & Oeanographic Laboratory, Thrikkakara P.O., Kochi 682021. They are required to produce all certificates/testimonials/Community certificate / valid GATE/NET Score card etc. in original at the time of walk-in interview. They must also bring a set of self-attested copies of all their testimonials/certificates and an ID proof (Voter’s ID/ Aadhar card/Pan card/Driving License) in original along with one recent colour passport size photograph at the time of interview, reads the official notice.
Prospective candidates for the walk-in interview may e-mail their one-page bio-data to mohiths@npol.drdo.in by 18 Oct 2019 for making necessary administrative arrangements. Candidates working in Public Sector Undertakings/Autonomous Bodies should apply through proper channel.
DRDO JRF Recruitment 2019: Age limit for Walk-in-Interview
The upper age limit as on the date of walk-in interview for DRDO Recruitment 2019 JRF post should be 28 years. The upper age limit shall be relaxable to the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBC as per Government of India orders.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Specifications Leak Claims to Reveal All New Features
- Climate Change Not Asteroid Strike Killed Dinosaurs, Says New Study
- Sara Ali Khan Gets Papped Outside Rumoured Boyfriend Kartik Aaryan's House
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws