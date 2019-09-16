Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Apply for JRF Posts at drdo.gov.in. Walk-in Interview on October 20, Check Details Here

Interested candidates may appear for a walk-in interview at 09:00 hrs on 20th Oct 2019 at Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya in the campus of Naval Physical & Oeanographic Laboratory, Thrikkakara PO, Kochi.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
DRDO Recruitment 2019: Apply for JRF Posts at drdo.gov.in. Walk-in Interview on October 20, Check Details Here
(Image courtesy: DRDO website)
The Defense Research and Development organization has announced a notification inviting applications for Junior Research Fellow (NPOL Kochi) post 2019. The DRDO Recruitment 2019 for JRF posts was released by the Defense Research and Development organization on its official website.

The DRDO Recruitment 2019 official notification released by the Defense Research and Development organization on its website reads, "The following Junior Research Fellowships are available initially for a period of two years (extendable as per rules), at a monthly stipend of Rs.31,000/- + House Rent Allowance as admissible as per rules. Interested candidates may appear for a walk-in interview to be held at NPOL, Kochi for the selection of Junior Research Fellows (JRF)."

Candidates can read the DRDO Recruitment 2019 Walk-In Interview at NPOL, Kochi for the position of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) here

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2019: How to apply for walk-in interview

Interested candidates may appear for a walk-in interview at 09:00 hrs on 20th Oct 2019 at Bhavan’s Varuna Vidyalaya in the campus of Naval Physical & Oeanographic Laboratory, Thrikkakara P.O., Kochi 682021. They are required to produce all certificates/testimonials/Community certificate / valid GATE/NET Score card etc. in original at the time of walk-in interview. They must also bring a set of self-attested copies of all their testimonials/certificates and an ID proof (Voter’s ID/ Aadhar card/Pan card/Driving License) in original along with one recent colour passport size photograph at the time of interview, reads the official notice.

Prospective candidates for the walk-in interview may e-mail their one-page bio-data to mohiths@npol.drdo.in by 18 Oct 2019 for making necessary administrative arrangements. Candidates working in Public Sector Undertakings/Autonomous Bodies should apply through proper channel.

DRDO JRF Recruitment 2019: Age limit for Walk-in-Interview

The upper age limit as on the date of walk-in interview for DRDO Recruitment 2019 JRF post should be 28 years. The upper age limit shall be relaxable to the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBC as per Government of India orders.

