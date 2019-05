DRDO Recruitment 2019: DRDO Announces Recruitment for Technicians at drdo.gov.in

: The Defense Development Research Organization also popular as DRDO has announced recruitment of 351 technician posts under Defence Research & Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC).The same is also published in Employment Newspaper. The DRDO, which comes under the Ministry of Defense, has only announced the deadlines for DRDO Technician application form. The 2019 DRDO Technician application form download link and exam date is expected soon. Aspirants planning to apply for technician posts at DRDO Recruitment can check the latest updates at the selection authority Defense Development Research Organization’s official website drdo.gov.in To fill-in the applications for the DRDO technician post 2019, aspirants should check the eligibility criteria:• Applicants should have passed the Industrial Training Institute course and have all relevant ITI certificates.• They must have their High School Examination from recognized school or institute.• The age bracket of applicants should be within 18 years to 28 years.The online 2109 DRDO technician application form will soon be released at official homepage of Defense Development Research Organization. Aspirant can also check the DRDO’s employment section and its URL is https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/ceptam/ceptamnoticeboard.html . The section is called Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM), DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India, responsible for hosting recruitment details and notification.