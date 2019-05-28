English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DRDO Recruitment 2019: DRDO Announces Recruitment for Technicians at drdo.gov.in
Defense Development Research Organization announces applications for DRDO Recruitment 2019 for technicians at its official website drdo.gov.in.
File Photo of DRDO
Loading...
DRDO Recruitment 2019: The Defense Development Research Organization also popular as DRDO has announced recruitment of 351 technician posts under Defence Research & Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC).
The same is also published in Employment Newspaper. The DRDO, which comes under the Ministry of Defense, has only announced the deadlines for DRDO Technician application form. The 2019 DRDO Technician application form download link and exam date is expected soon. Aspirants planning to apply for technician posts at DRDO Recruitment can check the latest updates at the selection authority Defense Development Research Organization’s official website drdo.gov.in
To fill-in the applications for the DRDO technician post 2019, aspirants should check the eligibility criteria:
• Applicants should have passed the Industrial Training Institute course and have all relevant ITI certificates.
• They must have their High School Examination from recognized school or institute.
• The age bracket of applicants should be within 18 years to 28 years.
The online 2109 DRDO technician application form will soon be released at official homepage of Defense Development Research Organization. Aspirant can also check the DRDO’s employment section and its URL is https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/ceptam/ceptamnoticeboard.html. The section is called Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM), DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India, responsible for hosting recruitment details and notification.
The same is also published in Employment Newspaper. The DRDO, which comes under the Ministry of Defense, has only announced the deadlines for DRDO Technician application form. The 2019 DRDO Technician application form download link and exam date is expected soon. Aspirants planning to apply for technician posts at DRDO Recruitment can check the latest updates at the selection authority Defense Development Research Organization’s official website drdo.gov.in
To fill-in the applications for the DRDO technician post 2019, aspirants should check the eligibility criteria:
• Applicants should have passed the Industrial Training Institute course and have all relevant ITI certificates.
• They must have their High School Examination from recognized school or institute.
• The age bracket of applicants should be within 18 years to 28 years.
The online 2109 DRDO technician application form will soon be released at official homepage of Defense Development Research Organization. Aspirant can also check the DRDO’s employment section and its URL is https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/ceptam/ceptamnoticeboard.html. The section is called Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM), DRDO, Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India, responsible for hosting recruitment details and notification.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Says Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding
- Let's Talk Freely About Periods. One that Doesn't Begin With 'Have I Stained My Skirt?'
- After The Phantom Taps, OnePlus 7 Pro Users Are Complaining About a New Voice Call Issue
- Internet Speed on Your 4G Connection is Dipping, According to Ookla Speedtest Global Index
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Dhoni is the 'Captain' of All Captains: Raina
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results