2-min read

DRDO Recruitment 2019: New vacancies for JRFs Announced at drdo.gov.in, Interview on June 24. Application Form Link Here

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released recruitment notification for hiring of three Junior Research Fellows (JRF) on a temporary basis.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 3, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
(Image courtesy: DRDO website)
DRDO Recruitment 2019 for Junior Research Fellow (JRF)| The Defence Research and Development Organisation has recently released another recruitment notification for hiring of three Junior Research Fellows (JRF) on a temporary basis. The recruitment is to be done for Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety, Delhi location. Three shortlisted candidates will be selected for Junior Research Fellow in organic, inorganic chemistry and civil engineering disciplines of DRDO.

Here is all about the eligibility, application process, stipend, and selection process of DRDO Recruitment 2019 for Junior Research Fellow (JRF). Read this and plan your next JRF securing move with all due attention and add weightage to your academic profile.

DRDO Junior Research Fellow 2019: Eligibility

A total of three DRDO JRF vacancies are notified and a single candidate with Post Graduate degree in each organic, inorganic chemistry and civil engineering subjects has to be selected. For each DRDO JRF 2019 vacancies, the eligibility criteria is given below-

1-DRDO JRF in Organic Chemistry: Applicant should have passed their Post Graduate Degree in Chemistry with NET or GATE qualification with at least 60% of marks.

2-DRDO JRF in Inorganic Chemistry: Minimum of 60% of marks in their PG has to be scored by applicants along with clearing NET or GATE in Chemistry and applicant has to be an experience holder in development of materials or composites.

3-DRDO JRF in Civil Engineering: To be eligible to apply, applicant should have secured first class graduate degree in Civil Engineering with NET or GATE qualification.

DRDO JRF 2019: Age Limit

Maximum age of an applicant should be 28 years.

However, for SC/ST and OBC applicants, the age limit is extended till 33 years and 31 years respectively.

DRDO JRF 2019: Application Process

Only offline application forms are accepted. Download from this link davp.nic.in and take a printout of the form section. Fill it, paste a photograph of yours and carry the duly-filled DRDO JRF 2019 application form at the interview venue along with required documents.

DRDO JRF 2019: Selection Process

Walk-in Interview is scheduled. Interview rounds for personal and group is likely. Document verification of applicants will be done. Then, according to rank of applicants on the merit list, the JFR will be awarded to deserving candidates.

DRDO JRF 2019: Interview Venue, Dates

Applicants have to report at 9.00am at the below venue-
Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety,
Brig. S. K. Mazumdar Marg, Timarpur,
Delhi 110054

Interview Date of DRDO JRF 2019

24 June 2019: For selection of Junior Research Fellow in Inorganic and Organic Chemistry
25 June 2019: For selection of Junior Research Fellow in Civil Engineering
DRDO JRF 2019: Stipend
Each JRF will receive Rs 25,000 per month + HRA.
