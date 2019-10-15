DRDO Releases List of Selected Candidates for Apprenticeship Training at drdo.gov.in

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released List of Provisionally Selected Candidates for Apprenticeship Training (Graduate/Diploma/ITI) for 2019-20 at GTRE, Bengaluru. The DRDO Recruitment List 2019 of selected candidates for the Apprenticeship Training was declared by Defence Research and Development Organisation on its official website at drdo.gov.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the same are asked to visit the official website to check their name. Candidates can check their names here. The period of training is for one year. Apprentices will have no claim to permanent or temporary appointment on completion.

Further, candidates are asked to arrange accommodation/transport on their own for their stay in Bangalore.

DRDO Recruitment 2019: How to check Apprenticeship Training status

Step 1: Visit the official website at drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Look for career and click on it

Step 3: Click on List of Provisionally Selected Candidates for Apprenticeship Training (Graduate/Diploma/ITI) for 2019-20 at GTRE, Bangalore

Step 4: A PDF file will open on a new tab, and look for your name

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a prinout for future reference

RDO is the R&D wing of Ministry of Defence, Govt of India, with a vision to empower India with cutting-edge defence technologies and a mission to achieve self-reliance in critical defence technologies and systems, while equipping our armed forces with state-of-the-art weapon systems and equipment in accordance with requirements laid down by the three Services.

DRDO's pursuit of self-reliance and successful indigenous development and production of strategic systems and platforms such as Agni and Prithvi series of missiles; light combat aircraft, Tejas; multi-barrel rocket launcher, Pinaka; air defence system, Akash; a wide range of radars and electronic warfare systems; etc., have given quantum jump to India's military might, generating effective deterrence and providing crucial leverage.

