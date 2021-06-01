DRDO Shares Directions to Administer 2-DG Drug to Covid Patients. Here's How & When to Use

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday shared the directions for use of its 2-DG (2-deoxy-D-glucose) drug in coronavirus patients, saying the medicine can be given under the care and prescription of doctors.

The approval of the 2-DG drug, which has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a lab of the DRDO, has come at a time India has been grappling with a record-breaking wave of coronavirus pandemic that has stretched the country’s healthcare infrastructure to its limit.

The drug is a result of laboratory experiments launched in April 2020 that found this molecule was effective against SARS-CoV-2 virus and inhibited viral growth. The drug comes in powder form in sachet and is taken orally by dissolving it in water, the ministry said. In efficacy trends, the ministry said, patients treated with 2-DG showed faster symptomatic cure than the standard of care (SoC) on various endpoints.

The clearance received by 2-DG allows its use in moderate to severe cases. It is to be used as an adjunct therapy, which means it can supplement the primary line of treatment for such patients.

The 2DG medicine can be given to Covid-19 patients under the care and prescription of doctors. Directions for usage of this drug for Covid-19 patients as per DCGI approval are attached here for reference.

The directions for the usage of the drug are as follows:

• The 2DG is approved for Emergency use as adjunct therapy to the standard of care in the treatment of Covid patients in the hospital settings.

• 2DG should be prescribed as early as possible by doctors for moderate to severe Covid patients for maximum duration up to 10 days.

• Uncontrolled diabetes, severe cardiac problem, ARDS (Acute respiratory distress syndrome), severe hepatic and renal impairment patients have not been studied yet with 2DG, hence caution should be exercised.

• 2DG should not be given to pregnant and lactating women and patients below 18 years.

The DRDO also said that patients and attendants are advised to request their hospital to contact Dr Reddy’s lab for medicine supply.

On May 17, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan released first batch of the medicine.

