DRDO Successfully Test-fires Anti-tank Guided Missile; Paves Way for Production for Army

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully flight-tested an indigenously developed low weight man-portable anti-tank guided missile, paving way for its production for the Army. The defence ministry described the successful trial of the missile as a major boost for the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) campaign.

The missile is being developed to strengthen the combat capabilities of the Indian Army. “In a major boost towards ‘Aatmamirbhar Bharat’ and strengthening of Indian Army, the DRDO successfully flight-tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget Man-Portable Antitank Guided Missile (MPATGM) on July 21," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with a thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank. “The missile hit the target in direct attack mode and destroyed it with precision. The test has validated the minimum range successfully. All the mission objectives were met," the ministry said in a statement.

It said that the missile has already been successfully flight-tested for the maximum range. “The test brings the development of indigenous third-generation man-portable anti-tank guided missile close to completion," the ministry said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and other stakeholders involved in the missile project.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here