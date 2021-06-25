CHANGE LANGUAGE
DRDO Successfully Test Fires Enhanced Version of Pinaka Rockets in Odisha's Chandipur
DRDO Successfully Test Fires Enhanced Version of Pinaka Rockets in Odisha's Chandipur

DRDO successfully test fires Pinaka rockets. (Image: DRDO Twitter)

The 122 mm Caliber rockets were launched from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL), an official said.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully test fired an extended range version of indigenously developed "Pinaka" rocket at Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, official sources said on Friday. Altogether 25 Enhanced Pinaka Rockets were test fired in quick succession against targets at different ranges on Thursday and Friday.

The 122 mm Caliber rockets were launched from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL), an official said. "All the mission objectives were met during the launches. The enhanced range version of Pinaka Rocket System can destroy targets at distances up to 45 kilometres," a source said.

In order to check the accuracy of the rockets hitting the target, all the flight articles were tracked by various Range instruments. The rocket system has been developed jointly by Pune based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) with manufacturing support from Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur.

The development of the Enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance, sources said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Industry on the successful launch of Enhanced Pinaka Rockets.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy also commended the efforts of the teams involved in the successful trials of the rockets.

first published:June 25, 2021, 21:10 IST