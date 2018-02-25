GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
DRDO Successfully Test-flies Rustom-2 Drone in Karnataka's Chitradurga

IANS

Updated:February 25, 2018, 9:18 PM IST
DRDO Successfully Test-flies Rustom-2 Drone in Karnataka's Chitradurga
Indigenous drone Rustom-2.
New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday successfully carried out a test flight of indigenous drone Rustom-2 at its Aeronautical Test Range in Karnataka's Chitradurga district, an official statement said.

A medium altitude, long endurance unmanned air vehicle being developed by DRDO for the three defence services, the Rustom-2, with capability to fly for 24 hours at a stretch, can conduct sustained surveillance and can also carry weapons along.

"This flight assumes significance given the fact that this is the first flight in user configuration with higher power engine. All parameters were normal," the DRDO said in a release.

The test flight at the test range at Chalakere was carried out in the presence of DRDO Chairman S. Christopher, Director General of Aeronautical Systems C.P. Ramanarayanan, DG Electronics and Communication Systems J. Manjula and other senior scientists.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
