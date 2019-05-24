DRDO Test Fires Guided Bomb From Sukhoi Combat Jet

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully test fired an indigenously-developed 500 kg class guided bomb from a Sukhoi combat jet at Pokhran in Rajasthan.The defence ministry said the guided bomb achieved the desired range and hit the target with high precision."The DRDO successfully flight tested a 500 kg class Inertial Guided Bomb today from Su-30 MKI Aircraft from the Pokhran test range in Rajasthan," it said.The ministry said all the mission objectives have been met during the test firing of the bomb, adding it is capable of carrying different warheads.The test firing of the guided bomb came two days after the Indian Air Force successfully test fired the aerial version of the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile from a Sukhoi jet at the Andam and Nicobar Islands.The 2.5 tonne air-to-surface missile has a range of around 300 km, and it will significantly enhance the IAF's combat capability.The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)