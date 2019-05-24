Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

DRDO Test Fires Guided Bomb From Sukhoi Combat Jet

The test firing of the guided bomb came two days after the Indian Air Force successfully test fired the aerial version of the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile from a Sukhoi jet at the Andam and Nicobar Islands.

PTI

Updated:May 24, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
DRDO Test Fires Guided Bomb From Sukhoi Combat Jet
Image for representative purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully test fired an indigenously-developed 500 kg class guided bomb from a Sukhoi combat jet at Pokhran in Rajasthan.

The defence ministry said the guided bomb achieved the desired range and hit the target with high precision.

"The DRDO successfully flight tested a 500 kg class Inertial Guided Bomb today from Su-30 MKI Aircraft from the Pokhran test range in Rajasthan," it said.

The ministry said all the mission objectives have been met during the test firing of the bomb, adding it is capable of carrying different warheads.

The test firing of the guided bomb came two days after the Indian Air Force successfully test fired the aerial version of the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile from a Sukhoi jet at the Andam and Nicobar Islands.

The 2.5 tonne air-to-surface missile has a range of around 300 km, and it will significantly enhance the IAF's combat capability.

The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound.
