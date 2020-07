The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday said that in honour of the Indian Army troops who were killed in the Galwan Valley clashes last month, it will name different wards of new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Coronavirus Hospital in Delhi after them.

Sanjeev Joshi, technology advisor to the DRDO chairman, made this announcement on Friday.

Twenty personnel of the Indian Army were killed in clashes with the Chinese military on June 15 in Eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.