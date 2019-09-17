DRDO UAV Crashes in Farmland in Karnataka, No Injury Reported

Bengaluru: An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Defence Research and Development Organisation crashed during a trial in an agriculture field in Chitradurga district on Tuesday, police said.

However, no casualties were reported. The DRDO tweeted, "Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) being developed by DRDO on experimental flight trial in new configuration has crash landed in fields near ATR Chitradurga.

Data is being analysed." The incident created a scare at Jodi Chillenahalli village as a loud noise was heard when the aerial vehicle fell.

Soon, large number of people gathered at the spot, police said.

Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Arun K told PTI that the UAV crashed in the arecanut farm this morning, but no one was injured.

Videos of the broken UAV went viral on social media. According to state government officials, the testing of aerial vehicle called 'Rustom-2' was in progress when the incident occurred.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.