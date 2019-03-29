English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dreaded Gangster Drugs Cops Who Stopped for 'Short Break' at Meerut Hotel, Escapes
Six constables and an inspector have been suspended and detained for their laxity and involvement in the entire episode.
Notorious gangster Badan Singh Baddo is also known for his lavish lifestyle.
New Delhi: A dreaded gangster and life sentence convict, Badan Singh Baddo, escaped from the custody of Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday while he was being taken back to the central jail in Farukkabad from Ghaziabad after being produced in court.
According to Meerut Police, while returning, the police team accompanying Baddo stopped at Mukut Mahal Hotel in Meerut for a short break. The policemen were offered spiked food and they soon lost consciousness.
Taking advantage of the situation, Baddo fled. There was a security lapse and police personnel were not alert, said a senior officer.
The local police was informed about the incident three hours after he escaped from the custody, which gave Baddo time to leave the city.
Following the input, a team swung into action and wireless messages were sent across to seal all the border areas, but it was too late.
“The senior superintendent of police, Meerut, also issued a lookout circular so that the authorities could inform if the accused tried to travel outside or leave the country,” said Brijesh Singh, Circle Officer, STF, Meerut.
During investigation, it was found that a private car was following the police vehicle in which Baddo was being taken back. The same vehicle was also found parked outside the hotel where the accused and policemen were having food.
A senior police officer said the gangster’s absconding was planned well in advance.
Questions are also being raised on why Badoo was being physically produced to the court when there are instructions of conducting video-conferences for such dreaded criminals.
Baddo, who is also known for his lavish lifestyle, was arrested in a murder case in 1996 and last year, in October, he was sentenced to life.
He has 10 other heinous crime cases in the list. Baddo was earlier lodged in a jail in Gautambudh Nagar but was transferred to Farukkabad nine months ago owing to security concerns.
Police are also looking into details of all those who met the accused in the recent past, while he was lodged in the central jail.
It has been found that three-four days before the court production, a few persons came to meet him. Senior police officers suspect the entire conspiracy of him fleeing from custody was hatched then.
A police team is trying to find out the whereabouts of those men on the basis of their jail entry.
Meanwhile, six constables and an inspector have been suspended and detained for their laxity and involvement in the entire episode. They are being questioned to establish their role in the conspiracy and also the sequence of incident.
