Dreaded Gangster Santosh Jha Shot Dead Inside Court Premises in Bihar

Dreaded gangster Santosh Jha, serving life sentence for the murder of two engineers of a private road construction company in Bihar’s Darbhanga, was shot dead at Sitamarhi civil court on Tuesday.An unidentified man opened fire on him as he was walking into the court premises with a policeman walking behind him.Santosh Jha and another gangster Mukesh Pathak had wreaked havoc in the Mithila region of Bihar till his arrest in 2016. They had many cases of murder, kidnapping and extortion pending against them.One of his associates, Abhishek Jha, also serving life sentence in the murder case of the two engineers, was killed in July this year while being produced before a local court in east Champaran.The duo had tried to extort from a private company which was hired by the state government for constructing a road in Darbhanga.When the management of the company did not pay heed to their demands, the henchmen of Santosh Jha sprayed bullets on company engineers Brajesh Kumar Singh and Mukesh Kumar Singh on December, 26, 2015 resulting in their deaths.The Maoist-turned-gangster Santosh Jha had created Bihar Peoples Liberation Front on the lines of a banned Maoist outfit. Earlier, he and his associate Vikas worked for the Maoists which helped him build a notorious gang in north Bihar.Santosh Jha was himself a sharp shooter and led a gang of 40 members.Jha was arrested by a team of special task force from a train at Ramgarh railway station in Jharkhand on June, 11, 2016. A local court in Darbhanga awarded him and his nine associates, life imprisonment in the murder case of engineers on March, 7 this year.