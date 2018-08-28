English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dreaded Gangster Santosh Jha Shot Dead Inside Court Premises in Bihar
An unidentified man opened fire on the gangster as he was walking into the court premises with a policeman walking behind him.
File photo of Santosh Jha.
Loading...
Patna: Dreaded gangster Santosh Jha, serving life sentence for the murder of two engineers of a private road construction company in Bihar’s Darbhanga, was shot dead at Sitamarhi civil court on Tuesday.
An unidentified man opened fire on him as he was walking into the court premises with a policeman walking behind him.
Santosh Jha and another gangster Mukesh Pathak had wreaked havoc in the Mithila region of Bihar till his arrest in 2016. They had many cases of murder, kidnapping and extortion pending against them.
One of his associates, Abhishek Jha, also serving life sentence in the murder case of the two engineers, was killed in July this year while being produced before a local court in east Champaran.
The duo had tried to extort from a private company which was hired by the state government for constructing a road in Darbhanga.
When the management of the company did not pay heed to their demands, the henchmen of Santosh Jha sprayed bullets on company engineers Brajesh Kumar Singh and Mukesh Kumar Singh on December, 26, 2015 resulting in their deaths.
The Maoist-turned-gangster Santosh Jha had created Bihar Peoples Liberation Front on the lines of a banned Maoist outfit. Earlier, he and his associate Vikas worked for the Maoists which helped him build a notorious gang in north Bihar.
Santosh Jha was himself a sharp shooter and led a gang of 40 members.
Jha was arrested by a team of special task force from a train at Ramgarh railway station in Jharkhand on June, 11, 2016. A local court in Darbhanga awarded him and his nine associates, life imprisonment in the murder case of engineers on March, 7 this year.
Also Watch
An unidentified man opened fire on him as he was walking into the court premises with a policeman walking behind him.
Santosh Jha and another gangster Mukesh Pathak had wreaked havoc in the Mithila region of Bihar till his arrest in 2016. They had many cases of murder, kidnapping and extortion pending against them.
One of his associates, Abhishek Jha, also serving life sentence in the murder case of the two engineers, was killed in July this year while being produced before a local court in east Champaran.
The duo had tried to extort from a private company which was hired by the state government for constructing a road in Darbhanga.
When the management of the company did not pay heed to their demands, the henchmen of Santosh Jha sprayed bullets on company engineers Brajesh Kumar Singh and Mukesh Kumar Singh on December, 26, 2015 resulting in their deaths.
The Maoist-turned-gangster Santosh Jha had created Bihar Peoples Liberation Front on the lines of a banned Maoist outfit. Earlier, he and his associate Vikas worked for the Maoists which helped him build a notorious gang in north Bihar.
Santosh Jha was himself a sharp shooter and led a gang of 40 members.
Jha was arrested by a team of special task force from a train at Ramgarh railway station in Jharkhand on June, 11, 2016. A local court in Darbhanga awarded him and his nine associates, life imprisonment in the murder case of engineers on March, 7 this year.
Also Watch
-
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Google For India 2018: Google.org Pledges US Dollars One Million For Relief Work in Kerala And Karnataka
- Google For India 2018: Google Updates Assistant For Android And Home Smart Speakers
- Asian Games: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Wants to Emulate Brilliant Neeraj Chopra
- NASA Has Shared The Images Of The Kerala Floods, Putting The Devastation in Perspective
- Asian Games: Men's Team Stuns Japan, Assures India of Historic TT Medal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...