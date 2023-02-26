Ananta Kulesika, a tribal farmer from Rayagada Sadar block in Odisha’s Rayagada district, has gained attention in the state due to his hard work in bringing water to his fields. Using pipes from across the hill to irrigate his fields, Kulesika has now grown multiple crops, including potatoes and onions on his 10-acre field. His heroic efforts towards agriculture have drawn widespread praise.

While agriculture is the main source of livelihood for the residents of the Hadia village Gumma Panchayat, the farmers had been facing a lack of irrigation facilities due to its location on the hilly top.

To solve the issue, Kulesika rented a water pump and installed it in a nearby canal to aid the village for irrigation purposes. However, the pump failed to function as the field was located on a higher plane. The pump soon became dysfunctional and it became impossible to repair it.

Kulesika achieved his dreams of irrigating his 10-acre hilly field with his own effort and investing his savings worth Rs 40,000 on water pipes.

Kulesika had to break his savings from the sale of maize and maida to purchase the water pipe and worked hard to connect his field to the water sources for irrigation over three days.

Kulesika said, “While the stream water was unutilised, the field was unirrigated. It made me find out a solution. I finally withdrew Rs 40,000 from my saving account and purchased a water pipe to make a channel to the field and that was a success. Many crops like tomatoes, beans, cauliflower, and chillies are now growing in the field."

By harvesting crops like tomatoes, beans, cauliflower and chillies, he not only earned himself an income but also provided income for the other residents of Hadia village.

Praising his efforts, residents of the village have said the exercise has helped them. “Ananta had worked hard to bring water from the upper area. As a result, other farmers are also benefiting. He has set an example for others," said Niranjan Sahu.

Now there is no concern regarding irrigation and crop loss due to the water crisis. Farmers are able to irrigate their fields as per requirements.

“We are very happy with this. It is extraordinary that Ananta was able to eradicate the problem that we suffered for decades. We are now able to harvest crops and make our earnings," said a farmer.

(With inputs from Gajamohan Garadia from Rayagada)

