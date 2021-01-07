News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»'Dress Code' Boards Outside Shirdi Temple Defaced, Case Registered
1-MIN READ

'Dress Code' Boards Outside Shirdi Temple Defaced, Case Registered

Shirdi Sai Baba temple has a new dress code.

Shirdi Sai Baba temple has a new dress code.

Superintendent of Police of Ahmednagar district Manoj Patil said some persons smeared the boards with black paint on Thursday.

Pune: Unidentified persons on Thursday blackened the notice boards asking devotees to dress properly outside the Saibaba temple in Maharashtra's Shirdi, police said. Activist Trupti Desai had warned recently that if the boards were not removed, she and her associates would take them down themselves.

Superintendent of Police of Ahmednagar district Manoj Patil said some persons smeared the boards with black paint on Thursday. An offence was being registered, he added.

The Saibaba temple trust which manages the famous temple at Shirdi recently put up boards appealing to devotees to dress in a "civilized" manner and as per "Indian culture" while entering the premises.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...