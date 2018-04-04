English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dress Code Relaxation for Lower Court Lawyers in Summer in MP
These lawyers can do away with black coats while appearing in courts during summer months. About one lakh lawyers will get relief from the exemption, which will be in force from April 15 to July 15.
Representative image.
Indore: Lawyers practising in district and lower courts in Madhya Pradesh have been granted exemption from wearing black coats in the courtroom during summer.
An office-bearer of the State Bar Council on Tuesday said the dress code rules have been relaxed for lawyers practising in district and lower courts.
These lawyers can do away with black coats while appearing in courts during summer months, he said. The decision was taken after different organisations of lawyers submitted memorandums in this regard to the council, he said.
About one lakh lawyers will get relief from the exemption which will be in force from April 15 to July 15, the office-bearer said.
Instead, lawyers can wear white shirt, black or grey trousers along with advocate band in the neck while arguing in courts, he said.
However, the dress code relaxation will not be applicable for advocates practising in the Madhya Pradesh High
Court and its different benches, he said.
