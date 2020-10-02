Dressed Up as Policemen, Robbers Decamp with Gold and Cash in Ghaziabad's Modinagar Area

Three robbers, wearing fake police uniform, stole gold and cash worth over Rs 2 lakh from a weighbridge owner's house early on Friday in Modinagar area here, police said. The incident took place around 3 am at the house of businessman Sameer Siddiqui in Kidwai Nagar Colony on Gurudwara Road, SHO of Modinagar police station Jai Karan Singh told PTI.

An FIR would be registered after getting a complaint as Siddiqui, who runs a weighing bridge in Sikhera Road, has to check the value of gold ornaments that were stolen, the SHO said. The three robbers in fake police uniform reached the house of Siddiqui and pressed the bell asking him to open the door on the pretext of conducting a search based on cash stolen from an ATM by his nephew Shadab.

When they insisted on conducting a search, he opened the door and the robbers immediately entered the room and emptied the almirah. They took away cash worth Rs 2.35 lakh and 1 kg of gold ornaments, the policeman said. Siddiqui tried to stop them but the robbers overpowered him and his wife Iram and their two children. While decamping from the house with the valuables, they locked the occupants in a room from the outside.

In the morning, the neighbours saw the main gate open and got them all out. CCTV footage is being checked and the case would be investigated on the angle of a family dispute as well, he said.

Siddiqui has been in a dispute with his nephew Shadab and his in-laws over some marital issues, SHO Singh added.