DRG Jawan Killed, Another Hurt in Face-off with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was killed and another injured in a gunfight with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday, police said. The skirmish took place around 10 am near Tadur village under Orchha police station limits, where a team from the DRG was out on a counter-insurgency operation, Narayanpur superintendent of police Mohit Garg said.

A group of ultras ambushed the patrolling team when it was on its way back after the operation, which led to the gun-battle between the two sides, he said. As the security personnel started zeroing on them, the ultras escaped from the scene, he said.

"DRG personnel Santu Vadde was killed in the gunfight, while constable Bajju Ram Kachlam sustained minor injuries," Garg said. The deceased jawan and the injured personnel were evacuated to Narayanpur and shifted to a hospital there, he said.

"Blood stains at the spot indicate that some Naxals were also injured in the face-off," the SP said, adding that search operation was still underway in the area.