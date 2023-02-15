DRI Recovers Heroin Worth ₹84 Cr from Passenger at Mumbai Airport, Arrests Three

A team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday recovered 11.94 kg heroin in the form of granules from an Indian woman passenger, who had arrived from Harare to Mumbai via Nairobi by Kenya Airways.

According to the agency the seized package is valued at Rs 84 crore.

The woman said the drugs were given to her in Harare to be delivered to two people in Mumbai.

Based on the leads from the woman, the DRI team identified and nabbed the recipients who had come to receive the passenger and the contraband near Mumbai airport.

The three have been arrested under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The DRI Mumbai team is investigating the case further.​

