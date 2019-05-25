English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
DRI Seizes 160 Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 5.77 Crore Smuggle Into India from Bangladesh
Acting on an intelligence, a team of DRI officers on Wednesday rushed to Basirhat, North 24 Parganas, and mounted surveillance on the Basirhat side (Dhaltitha) of Itindaghat ferry ghat, a statement issued on Saturday by the DRI said.
Image for representation. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Kolkata: In two major operations conducted near the Indo-Bangla border, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 17.6 kg of gold coins worth Rs 5.77 crore smuggled from Bangladesh.
Acting on an intelligence, a team of DRI officers on Wednesday rushed to Basirhat, North 24 Parganas, and mounted surveillance on the Basirhat side (Dhaltitha) of Itindaghat ferry ghat, a statement issued on Saturday by the DRI said.
At about 12:00 hrs, the DRI officers identified one boy with a backpack on a ferry coming from Itindaghat side whose appearance was in accordance with the information, the statement said.
The DRI officers stopped the boy, who otherwise appeared to be a student.
However, on questioning, he admitted that he was carrying packets of gold biscuits of foreign origin smuggled into India from Bangladesh, concealed inside the backpack, the probe agency said.
Search of the backpack led to the recovery of 112 pieces of gold biscuits concealed in 11 plastic pouches cumulatively weighing 12.86 kg having a market value of Rs 4.2 crore which were then seized, the DRI said.
The gold biscuits are of Singapore, Swiss and UAE origin.
The boy was arrested and produced before a local court that ordered he being a minor be sent to the custody of the Juvenile Justice Board.
The juvenile was in fact to go for a tuition after completing the delivery of the smuggled gold, the DRI said, adding the accused are lured by easy money by smuggling syndicates.
Investigations done by DRI indicated that possibly another lot of smuggled gold of foreign origin was stored in a house at village Harishpur, Basirhat.
Accordingly, a follow up search was conducted at the said house on Friday.
On the search, 48 gold biscuits of foreign origin concealed in plastic pouches, cumulatively weighing 4.8 kg and having a market value of Rs 1.57 crore were recovered and seized, the DRI said, adding a man was arrested following this seizure.
From interrogation of the accused persons and the search of the earmarked premises, it appears that poverty and lure of easy money made these persons indulge in such illegal activities, it said.
During the last financial year, DRI has seized over 464 kg gold within the geographical precincts of West Bengal and Sikkim, smuggled from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan and even China, valued at Rs 145.69 crore in as many as 46 cases.
With the present seizure in the current financial year, 41.81 kg of gold has already been seized in less than 2 months.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Acting on an intelligence, a team of DRI officers on Wednesday rushed to Basirhat, North 24 Parganas, and mounted surveillance on the Basirhat side (Dhaltitha) of Itindaghat ferry ghat, a statement issued on Saturday by the DRI said.
At about 12:00 hrs, the DRI officers identified one boy with a backpack on a ferry coming from Itindaghat side whose appearance was in accordance with the information, the statement said.
The DRI officers stopped the boy, who otherwise appeared to be a student.
However, on questioning, he admitted that he was carrying packets of gold biscuits of foreign origin smuggled into India from Bangladesh, concealed inside the backpack, the probe agency said.
Search of the backpack led to the recovery of 112 pieces of gold biscuits concealed in 11 plastic pouches cumulatively weighing 12.86 kg having a market value of Rs 4.2 crore which were then seized, the DRI said.
The gold biscuits are of Singapore, Swiss and UAE origin.
The boy was arrested and produced before a local court that ordered he being a minor be sent to the custody of the Juvenile Justice Board.
The juvenile was in fact to go for a tuition after completing the delivery of the smuggled gold, the DRI said, adding the accused are lured by easy money by smuggling syndicates.
Investigations done by DRI indicated that possibly another lot of smuggled gold of foreign origin was stored in a house at village Harishpur, Basirhat.
Accordingly, a follow up search was conducted at the said house on Friday.
On the search, 48 gold biscuits of foreign origin concealed in plastic pouches, cumulatively weighing 4.8 kg and having a market value of Rs 1.57 crore were recovered and seized, the DRI said, adding a man was arrested following this seizure.
From interrogation of the accused persons and the search of the earmarked premises, it appears that poverty and lure of easy money made these persons indulge in such illegal activities, it said.
During the last financial year, DRI has seized over 464 kg gold within the geographical precincts of West Bengal and Sikkim, smuggled from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan and even China, valued at Rs 145.69 crore in as many as 46 cases.
With the present seizure in the current financial year, 41.81 kg of gold has already been seized in less than 2 months.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Injuries Force Collingwood to Take Field For England
- Fans Call Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas 'National Jiju' After He Supports Indian Cricket Team
- Meet the Award-Winning Italian Photojournalist Who Captured Tamil Nadu's Farmer Suicides
- Emilia Clarke Didn't Take Up Fifty Shades of Grey Because She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results