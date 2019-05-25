Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

DRI Seizes 160 Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 5.77 Crore Smuggle Into India from Bangladesh

Acting on an intelligence, a team of DRI officers on Wednesday rushed to Basirhat, North 24 Parganas, and mounted surveillance on the Basirhat side (Dhaltitha) of Itindaghat ferry ghat, a statement issued on Saturday by the DRI said.

PTI

Updated:May 25, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
DRI Seizes 160 Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 5.77 Crore Smuggle Into India from Bangladesh
Image for representation. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Kolkata: In two major operations conducted near the Indo-Bangla border, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 17.6 kg of gold coins worth Rs 5.77 crore smuggled from Bangladesh.

Acting on an intelligence, a team of DRI officers on Wednesday rushed to Basirhat, North 24 Parganas, and mounted surveillance on the Basirhat side (Dhaltitha) of Itindaghat ferry ghat, a statement issued on Saturday by the DRI said.

At about 12:00 hrs, the DRI officers identified one boy with a backpack on a ferry coming from Itindaghat side whose appearance was in accordance with the information, the statement said.

The DRI officers stopped the boy, who otherwise appeared to be a student.

However, on questioning, he admitted that he was carrying packets of gold biscuits of foreign origin smuggled into India from Bangladesh, concealed inside the backpack, the probe agency said.

Search of the backpack led to the recovery of 112 pieces of gold biscuits concealed in 11 plastic pouches cumulatively weighing 12.86 kg having a market value of Rs 4.2 crore which were then seized, the DRI said.

The gold biscuits are of Singapore, Swiss and UAE origin.

The boy was arrested and produced before a local court that ordered he being a minor be sent to the custody of the Juvenile Justice Board.

The juvenile was in fact to go for a tuition after completing the delivery of the smuggled gold, the DRI said, adding the accused are lured by easy money by smuggling syndicates.

Investigations done by DRI indicated that possibly another lot of smuggled gold of foreign origin was stored in a house at village Harishpur, Basirhat.

Accordingly, a follow up search was conducted at the said house on Friday.

On the search, 48 gold biscuits of foreign origin concealed in plastic pouches, cumulatively weighing 4.8 kg and having a market value of Rs 1.57 crore were recovered and seized, the DRI said, adding a man was arrested following this seizure.

From interrogation of the accused persons and the search of the earmarked premises, it appears that poverty and lure of easy money made these persons indulge in such illegal activities, it said.

During the last financial year, DRI has seized over 464 kg gold within the geographical precincts of West Bengal and Sikkim, smuggled from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan and even China, valued at Rs 145.69 crore in as many as 46 cases.

With the present seizure in the current financial year, 41.81 kg of gold has already been seized in less than 2 months.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram