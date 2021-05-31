DRI Seizes Cannabis Worth Rs 6.19 Crore in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar

In a major haul, the officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized over 3,000 kg of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 6.19 cr in Sagar on Monday, the officials said.

The drugs was hidden in a truck laden with mangoes. The DRI has arrested three smugglers in this connection.

The DRI had received a tip off that a truck carrying cannabis was moving around Sagar district with three smugglers on board.

Taking swift action, a joint team of DRI Bhopal and Indore units intercepted a truck bearing Rajasthan’s registration number close to Sagar and after search, cannabis was found stored beneath the mangoes in plastic bags.

The seized cannabis was around 3,092 kg and three smugglers found with it were arrested by the DRI and were booked under provisions of NDPS Act and were produced in the NDPS court. The seizure is worth around Rs 6.19 cr, said officials involved in the operation.

Those in DRI net reportedly have confessed to their crime to investigators.

