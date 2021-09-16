DRI Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 2,000 Crore from Mundra Port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized two shipping containers at the Mundra Port that had arrived from Afghanistan with at least Rs 2,000 crore narcotics.

Declared at the Customs desk as talcum powder, the DRI took a sample of the product and had the powder analysed. It confirmed the presence of heroin, expected to be worth at least Rs 2,000 crore if not more on the international market.

The DRI officials are engaged in separating talcum powder from heroin before they can come up with the exact value of the drug that was to be smuggled into India. While the consignment arrived on a ship from Iran, sources informed that the illicit cargo had originated in Afghanistan.

As per information, the consignment was allegedly headed to Aashi Trading Company in Vijayawada.

Intelligence agencies are now tracking the kingpin of this drug trafficking racket. The officials remained unavailable for comment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here