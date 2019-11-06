Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

DRI Seizes Over 30 Kg of Gold From 130 'Passenger Carriers' at Tiruchirappalli Airport

Besides the precious metal, the officials seized electronic goods including iPhones, drones and other goods in commercial quantities from the passengers, the release said, adding an investigation is on.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2019, 11:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
DRI Seizes Over 30 Kg of Gold From 130 'Passenger Carriers' at Tiruchirappalli Airport
Image for Representation.

Chennai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths on Wednesday seized over 30 kilograms of gold from 130 passengers at Tiruchirappalli International Airport upon their arrival from various destinations, officials said.

Acting on a specific information that a large number of "passenger carriers" were smuggling gold into India through the Tiruchirappalli airport, the DRI sleuths from Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Tuticorin and Madurai conducted a massive joint operation on the intervening night of November 5 and 6, they said.

As many as 130 passengers, who arrived from places like Dubai, Sharjah, Malaysia and Singapore, were profiled and intercepted, an official release issued said.

"The passengers were found to be carrying over 30 kilograms of gold in various forms including jewellery, crude bits, paste form mostly on their person and by body concealment," the release said.

Besides the precious metal, the officials seized electronic goods including iPhones, drones and other goods in commercial quantities from the passengers, the release said, adding an investigation is on.

Despite repeated attempts, the DRI officials did not reveal the value of the gold seized and also whether the passengers were arrested or detained.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram