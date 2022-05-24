Drinking Water Supply in NDMC Area Reduced by Up to 60 Pc: Civic Body Member to Delhi CM

New Delhi Municipal Council member Kuljeet Singh Chahal has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that the drinking water supply in the civic body’s area has been reduced by up to 60 per cent for a fortnight. Chahal claimed that the average supply of potable water to NDMC is 125 MLD whereas the supply received in the last 10 days was only 60-70 MLD, thus affecting major hospitals as well as schools in the area. Drinking water is supplied in the area by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). An immediate response was not available from DJB officials on the issue.

“NDMC area is having very less potable water, nearly about 50-60 per cent since the last more that 10 days. The static population of NDMC is about 2.3 lacs and floating population is more than 18 lakhs. It is also to inform that due to such short supply, not only the general public is getting affected but also major hospitals, including AIIMS, Safdarjung, RML, Lady Harding, in addition to all schools under NDMC where board exams are in progress,” Chahal said in the letter.

“Due to the short supply, public toilets are also getting affected and creating inconvenience to the users,” he added. The DJB had said in a statement on Saturday that due to depletion of pond level at Wazirabad, and maximum possible diversion from CLC (Carrier Lined Channel) towards Wazirabad, and flow fluctuation in DSB (Delhi Sub-Branch) and CLC, as well as excessive floating materials in CLC or DSB at intake Haiderpur, the clear water production has been affected from water treatment plants at Haiderpur phase-I, phase-II, and Bawana. The CLC and DSB bring water from Haryana to Delhi. NDMC areas are home to the high and mighty of the country, including Union ministers and parliamentarians besides many top industrialists. Parliament House, offices of all the ministries, Supreme Court, High Court and residences of Supreme Court judges, senior bureaucrats and senior military officers are also in NDMC areas.

