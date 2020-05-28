INDIA

1-MIN READ

Drive to Bring Back Migrant Workers to End in 2 to 3 Days, Says Uttar Pradesh Official

Migrant workers and their families wait to get on a bus to reach a railway station to board a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, May 26, 2020. Photo: (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

Migrant workers and their families wait to get on a bus to reach a railway station to board a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, May 26, 2020. Photo: (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

He said states like Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, Telengana, Karnatanka, Rajasthan, and Haryana have told them that they have no or very few persons left to be sent back to UP.

  • News18.com Lucknow
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 8:30 PM IST
The campaign to bring back stranded migrant workers will end in two to three days as most people have returned to Uttar Pradesh with very few left outside the state, an official said on Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said other states have informed UP they have no or very few people left who needed to be sent back.

"The entire campaign of bringing back migrants through trains and buses will end in next two to three days. Till now, 26 to 27 lakh migrants have returned," he said, adding that Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Haryana have told them they have no or very few persons left to be sent back to UP.


Till now, 1,411 trains have arrived in the state and in the next a few days, their number will rise to 1,551, he said, adding now only trains from Maharashtra and some southern states are coming to UP.

The maximum 490 trains have arrived from Gujarat followed by 327 from Maharashtra, 228 from Punjab, 94 from Delhi, 53 from Karnataka and 33 from Rajasthan.

Awasthi said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has laid emphasis on indigenous manufacturing of goods in the state that will generate employment. The state government is working on the policy of ‘job for every hand’ under which MoUs will be signed on Friday with industrial organisations, including the Indian Industries Association -- these are expected to generate employment for around nine lakh people in the state.

Adityanath has instructed the Home and Police Department to fine anyone found wandering without a mask.


