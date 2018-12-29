English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Driven by Promise of Becoming 'Don,' Delhi Man Kills Another Over Property Dispute
During interrogation the accused revealed that the two other men involved in the murder, promised to help him become a don of Bahadurgarh area, if he committed one or two more murders.
New Delhi: A resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana was arrested for allegedly killing a man over a property dispute here, police said Friday.
One country-made pistol, two live cartridges, property documents and ID card of the deceased, identified as Parveen alias Kalu Banjara, were recovered from the accused's house, police said.
Parveen's body was found lying in a pool of blood in the industrial area of Nangli Sakrawati, Najafgarh on December 12, they said.
He had several bullet injuries on his forehead and rest of the body, they added.
Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested Satish Kumar alias Shakti Dada from the Khaira Road in Najafgarh on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.
During interrogation, Satish revealed that two more people were involved with him in the murder, the DCP said.
He said one of the two men had assured him to help in becoming the "don" of Bahadurgarh area if he committed one or two more murders, Alphonse said.
On December 12, Satish and the two other men took Parveen to Najafgarh and then after killing him, they fled from the spot with his property papers, the officer said.
Police said the two men are yet to be arrested.
