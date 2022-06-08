Driver, 2 Others Gangrape Minor Inside Bus in Bihar's Bettiah, Lock her Inside and Flee; 2 Held

A ghastly gangrape of a minor was reported on Wednesday from Bettiah city in Bihar’s Champaran district. Two of the three accused – a bus driver, conductor and his accomplice – have been arrested by the police. The driver is absconding.

The survivor, in her statement to the police, has said that the accomplice convinced her to board the bus to drop her in Patna. As she boarded the bus, the driver took the bypass road with the intention to commit the crime.

She was then given a spiked drink following which, she fell unconscious and the three men gangraped her, the survivor said. The accused then locked her inside the bus and fled the spot.

When she came back to her senses, she began knocking on the door of the bus from inside and people who were passing by opened the door and informed the police who took her to safety and launched an investigation.

She has currently been sent for medical examination and the cops have confirmed that she is a minor.

The incident has triggered panic in the entire region, reminding people of the gruesome Delhi 2012 gangrape case that shook the entire country.

