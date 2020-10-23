Driver Among Three Killed, Eight Injured After Accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Three persons were killed and eight others injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down a 300-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Friday, police said.

A Tata sumo was on its way from Bhadarwah to Dedni village in Marmat area of Doda when it skidded off the road near Chetdu nallah in Hambal area, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Doda, Mumtaz Ahmed said police and locals immediately rushed to the spot and shifted all the people to GMC Hospital in Doda, where doctors declared three brought dead.

"Eight, including three minors, were injured and are under going treatment at Doda hospital," the SSP added. The deceased have been identified as Tara Mani, Ishtyaq Ahmed and Jahangir Hussain, police said.