Driver Attacks Delhi Cop With Sword, They Beat Him With Lathis After Fight Over Accident Turns Ugly

Videos of the altercation were shared widely on social media. In one video, the driver was seen chasing policemen with a sword in his hand, while in another, the policemen were seen thrashing him with lathis.
Screenshot of the incident.
New Delhi: A police officer was injured on Sunday when he was allegedly attacked by a tempo driver, who chased after him with a sword, after an accident between their vehicles in northwest Delhi, officials said.
Videos of the altercation were shared widely on social media. In one of the videos, the driver was seen chasing policemen with a sword in his hand, while in another video, the policemen were seen thrashing him with lathis in an attempt to overpower him.
According to a senior police officer, the accident between a Gramin Sewa Tempo and a police vehicle occurred in the evening, leading to an argument between them, which soon turned violent. The officer said the tempo driver attacked police personnel on the head with a sword and also drove dangerously.
The issue soon took a political turn with Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden, claiming that the policemen insulted the man by attacking his turban. Sirsa, a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal, was protesting outside the Mukherjee Nagar police station until late night. He also demanded that the policemen involved be sacked.
"Sitting outside Mukherjee Nagar Police Station for justice. Those @DelhiPolice officials should be rusticated right away! Join us in our Dharna," he tweeted.
Sitting outside Mukherjee Nagar Police Station for justice. Those @DelhiPolice officials should be rusticated right away!
Join us in our Dharna https://t.co/ovIwStJ6nw
— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 16, 2019
He also claimed that the policemen beat the driver "mercilessly". Sirsa said he will seek a meeting with Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Monday and also approach the Home Ministry to get the policemen rusticated. The matter is being investigated by a senior police officer, the police said. Sirsa tweeted early on Monday morning that the police officials involved in the incident had been suspended.
We have got three police officials suspended for their inhumane behaviour. Rest of them will also meet the same fate. Thanking all who came to protest with us.
I have been told @AmitShah Ji has himself ensured action in this regard. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1VIgxPWVW4
— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 16, 2019
