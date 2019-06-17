Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Driver Attacks Delhi Cop With Sword, They Beat Him With Lathis After Fight Over Accident Turns Ugly

Videos of the altercation were shared widely on social media. In one video, the driver was seen chasing policemen with a sword in his hand, while in another, the policemen were seen thrashing him with lathis.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 9:22 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Driver Attacks Delhi Cop With Sword, They Beat Him With Lathis After Fight Over Accident Turns Ugly
Screenshot of the incident.
Loading...

New Delhi: A police officer was injured on Sunday when he was allegedly attacked by a tempo driver, who chased after him with a sword, after an accident between their vehicles in northwest Delhi, officials said.

Videos of the altercation were shared widely on social media. In one of the videos, the driver was seen chasing policemen with a sword in his hand, while in another video, the policemen were seen thrashing him with lathis in an attempt to overpower him.

According to a senior police officer, the accident between a Gramin Sewa Tempo and a police vehicle occurred in the evening, leading to an argument between them, which soon turned violent. The officer said the tempo driver attacked police personnel on the head with a sword and also drove dangerously.

The issue soon took a political turn with Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden, claiming that the policemen insulted the man by attacking his turban. Sirsa, a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal, was protesting outside the Mukherjee Nagar police station until late night. He also demanded that the policemen involved be sacked.

"Sitting outside Mukherjee Nagar Police Station for justice. Those @DelhiPolice officials should be rusticated right away! Join us in our Dharna," he tweeted.

He also claimed that the policemen beat the driver "mercilessly". Sirsa said he will seek a meeting with Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Monday and also approach the Home Ministry to get the policemen rusticated. The matter is being investigated by a senior police officer, the police said. Sirsa tweeted early on Monday morning that the police officials involved in the incident had been suspended.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram