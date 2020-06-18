Driver Charred Alive as 10-wheel Lorry Shoots Past Flyover in Agra, Lands on Road Below

A 10-wheel lorry jumped the railing off the southern bypass flyover landing 40 feet below near the Gwalior road on Thursday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses told police that the vehicle caught fire instantaneously, giving no time to the driver to escape the fire fury. His charred body was recovered by the fire brigade personnel after the fire was doused.

The vehicle was headed for Gwalior road and was coming from Lalau.

Police said investigations were on to trace the identity of the driver and find the owner from the truck number.