Driver Charred 'Beyond Recognition' After Speeding Car in Himachal Bursts into Flame

The driver of a speeding car was charred to death as his vehicle hit a parapet on the edge of a road from Chandigarh to Dehradun in the district and burst into flames, a police official said Tuesday.Sirmaur's Additional Superintendent of Police Virender Singh Thakur said the accident took place at Judda Ka Johar around four kms from district headquarters Nahan.The ASP said the car was found fully gutted with the driver trapped inside, charred beyond recognition.The victim is yet to be identified, he said, adding his remains have been sent to the Dr Y S Parmar Medical College in Nahan for autopsy.The car bore the registration number of Kharad in Punjab and, accordingly, the Kharad police have been contacted, he said, adding a case has been registered in this regard.