1-min read

Driver, Conductor Who Died in KSRTC Bus Accident, Got an Appreciation Letter in 2018 for Helping Sick Passenger

In June 2018, when Baiju and Gireesh were on a trip from Ernakulam to Bangalore, a passenger, DR Kavitha Warrier had fits and her condition was not improving.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:February 20, 2020, 3:46 PM IST
Driver, Conductor Who Died in KSRTC Bus Accident, Got an Appreciation Letter in 2018 for Helping Sick Passenger
Photo of the KSRTC bus that met with an accident in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Thiruvananthapuram: The driver and conductor of the bus accident at Avinashi, Coimbatore, had received a letter of appreciation in 2018 for rushing a lady passenger to the hospital and staying with until her till relatives reached.

The colleagues of conductor/driver V R Baiju and driver V D Gireesh, mourned their deaths in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus accident, after it collided with a lorry at Avinashi at around 3:15 am.

About 20 people lost their lives and another 9 are seriously injured in the accident.

In June 2018, when Baiju and Gireesh were on a trip from Ernakulam to Bangalore, a passenger, DR Kavitha Warrier had fits and her condition was not improving. She fell unwell early morning and the bus and had reached Hosur then. They turned the bus around and went to a nearby hospital.

Since the condition of the passenger was serious someone had to stay with her; which V R Baiju did until her relatives came.

Both of them had received a letter of appreciation from the then Chairman and Managing Director of KSRTC Tomin Thachenkerry for their gesture.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
