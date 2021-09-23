Driver Dies As Truck Comes in Contact With High Tension Wire in Haryana

A truck driver was electrocuted to death after his vehicle came in contact with overhead high tension wires in Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Wednesday.

According to Police, a truck moving on Bahadurgarh-Nizampur road came in contact with overhead 11,000 volt high tension wires at Bahadurgarh. “Soon after the truck contacted the high tension wires the driver died due to electrocution,” a police officer said.

The officer added that the body of the truck-driver was removed after the supply of electricity to the locality was stopped. The truck driver’s body was taken into custody and sent to Bahadurgarh General Hospital for postmortem by police.

“We have not yet identified the truck driver. We will inform his family once we identify him,” added the police officer.

The local residents of Bahadurgarh have complained that the incident is the result of negligence of the electricity department.

“Several times we have complained to the electricity department regarding the low hanging overhead high tension electric wires in the city. If the electricity department would have given ears to our complaint this tragic incident would have not happened,” said a local.

Another local added that had the incident happened during the rush hours of the day more people would have become victims. “Local leaders have also staged dharna in front of the electricity department to increase the height of the overhead high tension wires. Locals and local party leaders had informed the department about movement of trucks on the road,” said a protestor.

In another incident, two people went missing after the boat they were travelling in capsized in the Yamuna river near Yamuna Nagar. According to Yamuna Nagar Police, the incident occurred during immersion of Lord Ganesa idol in the river. Four people travelling on the boat were rescued by the locals.

