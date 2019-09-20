Driver Killed, Another Critically Hurt after Teenager Rams Sedan into Auto-rickshaw in Bengaluru
The auto drivers had parked their vehicle near a roadside stall in the city's Bhoopasandra area to have tea when the boy reportedly hit their car before running them over.
Representative image.
Bengaluru: A 15-year-old boy driving a sedan rammed into a parked auto-rickshaw in Bengaluru killing the driver on spot and injuring another auto driver. The incident occurred on Friday evening in the Bhoopasandra area of Bengaluru.
The deceased has been identified as Nagaraj (47) and the condition of the injured, Ludranath, who was rushed to MS Ramaiah Hospitals, is stated to be critical. Doctors said Ludranath is fighting for his life.
The auto drivers had parked their vehicle near a roadside stall to have tea when the boy reportedly hit their car before running them over. The RT Nagar Police has booked a case under IPC sections 279, 304 A and 337 and the minor’s parents have been arrested.
The incident brought back memories of the September 2017 incident when a joyride by three school friends turned tragic after one of them died as they brushed against each other’s cars. The minors were driving at a speed of over 140 kmph on the elevated flyover on Hosur Road in the wee hours.
While two of the teenagers had a miraculous escape, the head of the deceased boy was severed from his body due to the impact of collision. Police had booked the two boys and fathers of all the three for negligence. The deceased, Arfan, 17, was the son of businessman Saleem, while those who escaped unhurt were 16 year old as the time of the accident.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sony Bravia A9G OLED Master Series Review: The TV to Buy If You Are Rich Enough
- Everything You Need to Know About the Area 51 Raid Happening Today
- Your New Apple iPhone 11 Could Cost As Little as Rs 51,700 With Amazon Preorder Offers
- Your Apple iPhone And iPad Will Get iOS 13.1 And iPadOS Sooner Than Expected
- Renault Triber First Drive Review – Economical Genius