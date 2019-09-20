Driver Killed, Another Critically Hurt after Teenager Rams Sedan into Auto-rickshaw in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 15-year-old boy driving a sedan rammed into a parked auto-rickshaw in Bengaluru killing the driver on spot and injuring another auto driver. The incident occurred on Friday evening in the Bhoopasandra area of Bengaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Nagaraj (47) and the condition of the injured, Ludranath, who was rushed to MS Ramaiah Hospitals, is stated to be critical. Doctors said Ludranath is fighting for his life.

The auto drivers had parked their vehicle near a roadside stall to have tea when the boy reportedly hit their car before running them over. The RT Nagar Police has booked a case under IPC sections 279, 304 A and 337 and the minor’s parents have been arrested.

The incident brought back memories of the September 2017 incident when a joyride by three school friends turned tragic after one of them died as they brushed against each other’s cars. The minors were driving at a speed of over 140 kmph on the elevated flyover on Hosur Road in the wee hours.

While two of the teenagers had a miraculous escape, the head of the deceased boy was severed from his body due to the impact of collision. Police had booked the two boys and fathers of all the three for negligence. The deceased, Arfan, 17, was the son of businessman Saleem, while those who escaped unhurt were 16 year old as the time of the accident.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.