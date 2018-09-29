English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Driver Leans Out of Window to 'Spit Out Gutkha', Dies After Hitting Divider on Noida Highway
A neighbour of Kasana said he had suffered serious injuries to the head and was referred to a private hospital in Delhi's Sarita Vihar early on Friday.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Loading...
Noida: A man who was was hospitalised with severe injuries on Friday after he rammed his speeding Jaguar into the divider on a highway in Greater Noida succumbed to his injuries on Friday evening.
The incident took place at 'Zero Point' on the Expressway around 7 pm Thursday, the police said. He was alone in the car, they added.
The victim, Prashant Kasana (27), a native of Kasana area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, lived in Alpha 1 sector of Greater Noida, officials said.
A private security guard who witnessed the accident said, "The car was coming at a high speed. Must have been around 120 kmph. Suddenly, the driver peeped his head out to spit gutkha/pan masala, and lost control over the vehicle, which rammed into the divider."
"I rushed to the spot and with the help of another passerby, who was in a Scorpio, rushed him to a hospital here," the guard, Mahaveer, said.
A neighbour of Kasana said he had suffered serious injuries to the head and was referred to a private hospital in Delhi's Sarita Vihar early Friday.
According to senior police officials, no complaint was registered in the case but a PCR had reached the spot for basic probe.
The incident took place at 'Zero Point' on the Expressway around 7 pm Thursday, the police said. He was alone in the car, they added.
The victim, Prashant Kasana (27), a native of Kasana area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, lived in Alpha 1 sector of Greater Noida, officials said.
A private security guard who witnessed the accident said, "The car was coming at a high speed. Must have been around 120 kmph. Suddenly, the driver peeped his head out to spit gutkha/pan masala, and lost control over the vehicle, which rammed into the divider."
"I rushed to the spot and with the help of another passerby, who was in a Scorpio, rushed him to a hospital here," the guard, Mahaveer, said.
A neighbour of Kasana said he had suffered serious injuries to the head and was referred to a private hospital in Delhi's Sarita Vihar early Friday.
According to senior police officials, no complaint was registered in the case but a PCR had reached the spot for basic probe.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Two-time Champions ATK Handed Opening Day Defeat by Kerala Blasters
- In Pics: How Shraddha Kapoor Prepared for Saina Nehwal's Biopic
- AFC U-16 Championship: Korea Will be Most Challenging 90 Minutes for India, Says Coach Bibiano Fernandes
- Tanushree Dutta Questions Twinkle Khanna’s Support as Akshay Kumar Keeps Working With Nana Patekar
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...