1-min read

Driver Leans Out of Window to 'Spit Out Gutkha', Dies After Hitting Divider on Noida Highway

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2018, 12:43 PM IST
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Noida: A man who was was hospitalised with severe injuries on Friday after he rammed his speeding Jaguar into the divider on a highway in Greater Noida succumbed to his injuries on Friday evening.

The incident took place at 'Zero Point' on the Expressway around 7 pm Thursday, the police said. He was alone in the car, they added.

The victim, Prashant Kasana (27), a native of Kasana area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, lived in Alpha 1 sector of Greater Noida, officials said.

A private security guard who witnessed the accident said, "The car was coming at a high speed. Must have been around 120 kmph. Suddenly, the driver peeped his head out to spit gutkha/pan masala, and lost control over the vehicle, which rammed into the divider."

"I rushed to the spot and with the help of another passerby, who was in a Scorpio, rushed him to a hospital here," the guard, Mahaveer, said.

A neighbour of Kasana said he had suffered serious injuries to the head and was referred to a private hospital in Delhi's Sarita Vihar early Friday.

According to senior police officials, no complaint was registered in the case but a PCR had reached the spot for basic probe.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
