Driver Left Patient Hanging Upside Down for Vomiting, Urinating in Ambulance. He Died

Inconvenienced that a road accident victim had urinated and vomited inside the ambulance, the driver pulled the patient out and had him in a semi-inverted position outside Thrissur Medical College Hospital, while he went about cleaning the vehicle. The man died a few hours later.The Thrissur police have registered a case against the ambulance driver under section 336 of the IPC, which deals with negligent act endangering human life.The disturbing video, shared widely on social media, shows the injured man lying on a stretcher in a see-saw position, partly resting against the ambulance gate and partly touching the ground.The patient had suffered a head injury from an accident and was brought to the Thrissur medical college from Palakkad hospital.Once the patient reached the hospital, the staff that was accompanying him went inside to get gloves."It was at this point that the driver took the patient out of the ambulance and kept him in an inverted position to clean the ambulance. It was less than a minute, the staff immediately came and took him in a wheelchair," said police.The accident took place on March 20. The man was critically wounded and had head injuries.