INDIA

1-MIN READ

Driver of OSD to President Ramnath Kovind Dies After Tree Falls on Him

President Ram Nath Kovind.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 11:36 PM IST
A 36-year-old driver of an officer on special duty (OSD) to President Ram Nath Kovind died after a tree fell on him due to the heavy rainfall here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.

"Arshad was on his way to his residential quarters when it started raining heavily... He took shelter under a tree which eventually fell on him. He sustained injuries on his face and abdomen," a senior police officer said.

An ambulance from Rashtrapati Bhawan took Arshad to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he died during treatment, police said.

The body is being preserved at the mortuary and his samples have been sent for a coronavirus test. His funeral will take place according to the COVID-19 test report, the officer said.

Arshad is survived by his wife and two children aged 6 and 3.

