Driver Rapes Woman in Lucknow on Pretext of Offering Lift, Arrested

A day after a man raped a Noida employee on pretext of offering her lift, a similar incident occurred in the state capital on Tuesday when a driver sexually assaulted a woman in Hazratganj area.The incident occurred in the morning when a driver of Irrigation department’s junior engineer offered the woman a lift and as soon got into the cab, the man sped off to his flat in Hazratganj’s Wazir Hasan Road and allegedly raped her.The woman somehow managed to dial 100 and inform the police, following which a team rushed to the spot and rescued her. While the accused has been arrested, the survivor has been admitted to Balrampur Hospital for treatment and medical tests.A day earlier, an incident of a Noida employee being gangraped near Yamuna Expressway came to light.The incident occurred three days ago when accused Salman, who works at an electronics showroom, offered a lift to the woman in Noida. According to reports, Salman had befriended the woman 15 days ago and had dropped her home earlier.Since she knew Salman, the victim did not hesitate to sit in his car. The accused then drove from Greater Noida towards Mathura and picked up an accomplice, Sajid, on the way. The duo took turns to rape the woman and dumped her in Mathura before speeding away.