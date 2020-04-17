Driver, Sweeper Booked for Refusing to Carry Coronavirus Patient's Body
A driver and a sweeper working with the Health Department have been booked in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal for allegedly refusing to carry the body of a coronavirus patient, police said on Friday.
In this representative image, a man with COVID-19 symptoms gets down from an ambulance. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
The driver of a hearse van and the sweeper allegedly refused to bring the body of the COVID-19 patient from Moradabad to Sambhal, SHO Ravindra Pratap Singh said.
"A 76-year- old man had died in Moradabad and the van driver, Pushpendra Kumar, and sweeper Hridesh Kumar refused to carry his body back to Sambhal," Sambhal's Chief Medical Officer Amita Singh said.
Later, a case was registered against the two in Sambhal, the CMO added.
