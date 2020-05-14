INDIA

Driver Working in Delhi Heath Dept Tests Positive For Coronavirus

(Representative image: Reuters)

The man tested positive two-three days ago, they said. Several other employees were also tested, but no one else was found infected, a source said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 11:13 PM IST
A driver working in the Heath Department of the Delhi government has tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Thursday.


He tested positive two-three days ago, they said. Several other employees were also tested, but no one else was found infected, a source said.


Delhi on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, with 472 fresh infections taking its tally to 8,470 and the death toll in the national capital rose to 115, the health department said.


Delhi's previous highest spike of 448 cases was recorded on May 7. A total of 1,19,736 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date. The number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation stands at 1,123, authorities said.

