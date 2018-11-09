English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Driver’s Quick Action Saves Babul Supriyo After Volvo Bus Rear-Ends His Car in Delhi
Giving a detailed description of the accident on Twitter, Supriyo said the driver managed to control the vehicle and veered it towards the guardrails on the side of the flyover and averted a major mishap.
New Delhi: Union minister Babul Supriyo had a narrow escape on Friday morning as his car was hit from behind by a passenger bus on a flyover in Delhi. He was on his way to the airport when the accident occurred.
Minutes after the accident, he tweeted that he was safe.
"My car got hit frm behind by a Huge (unidentified) Volvo Bus, on the Highway Flyover on way to the Airport (sic)," Supriyo, the Union minister of heavy industries and public enterprises, tweeted at 5:10 am.
Giving a detailed description of the accident on Twitter, Supriyo said the driver managed to control the vehicle and veered it towards the guardrails on the side of the flyover and averted a major mishap.
Supriyo then took the wheel of the car as the driver seemed to be “rattled” after the accident, he claimed.
"Driver somehow managed to steer off the flyover railing or else we wud have been thrown off," he tweeted. "He was/is so rattled that i has to take the wheel after that. Good Luck ruled (sic)."
Twitterati suggested him to take the matter to the police, but the minister replied that the Delhi cops already have their hands full with “VVIPs”
My car got hit frm behind by a Huge(unidentified)Volvo Bus, on the Highway Flyover on way to the Airport•Driver somehow managed to steer off the flyover railing or else we wud have been thrown off•He was/is so rattled that i has to take the wheel after that•Good Luck ruled 😀— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) November 8, 2018
Thanks but you see the Police already have their hands full in Delhi with innumerable VVIPs staying here.. Flights, Cars, Lifts, Politics, West Bengal Police under MamtaDidi, Life itself - everything is pretty much risky 😀 Kisskiss cheez ka cctv footage dekhun 😀 😀 https://t.co/oNAgyCPd36— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) November 9, 2018
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
