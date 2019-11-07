Drone Flying Over CRPF Camps in Bastar Sends Security Forces into Tizzy, Maoist Link Suspected
The incident was reported few weeks ago when the CRPF personnel at Kistaram and Palodi spotted a UAV flying above a few times.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The security forces deployed in the jungles of Maoist-affected Bastar in Chhattisgarh have reportedly spotted a drone flying over their camps. The incident has caused a major security concern for the forces there and Maoists are believed to be behind this.
Sources say that the UAV hovered over the CRPF camp in what is believed to be an attempt to conduct an aerial reconnaissance.
For some time, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs told News18, the banned extremist outfit CPI (Maoist) has been believed to have been working on acquiring technology to combat the forces deployed in the area.
News18 had earlier reported on how Maoists were suspected to have acquired technology to disable walkie-talkie sets of CRPF forces deployed in Bastar. (https://www.news18.com/news/india/are-maoists-turning-tech-savvy-crpf-try-to-unravel-mystery-after-35-walkie-talkies-go-silent-2071301.html)
A few days after this report, a report of school children being caught with promotional, incendiary videos made by Maoists in pen drives surfaced. Maoists had allegedly been using pendrives to mobilise villagers in Chhattisgarh's South Bastar area.
Sources in MHA say that they are looking into the incident of the UAV which was reported to be blinking with a number of "coloured lights". Whether this UAV was actually flown by Maoists can't be said for certain, sources told News18, although it is unlikely that any civilian will possess such an equipment deep inside the jungles of Bastar.
The CRPF has been trying to conduct aerial reconnaissance of the jungles, first using drones purchased by Israeli manufacturers and when they did not work, using locally produced drones to track the movement of Maoists. The forces' attempts to use UAVs against Maoists are understood to have delivered mixed results till now.
