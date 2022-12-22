CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Drone Shot Down by BSF Along India-Pak Border in Punjab

PTI

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 10:10 IST

New Delhi, India

The unmanned aerial vehicle was downed by firing at 8 pm on Wednesday near the Harbhajan border post in the Ferozepur sector of Tarn Taran district.

A drone that entered into India from Pakistan has been shot down near the international border in Punjab by the Border Security Force (BSF), an officer said Thursday.

BSF troops fired “heavily" taking aim of the drone. It was was recovered lying in a farmland on Thursday morning when a search of the area was conducted, a BSF spokesperson said.

The search is continuing to find if the drone dropped any consignment, he said.

first published:December 22, 2022, 10:10 IST
last updated:December 22, 2022, 10:10 IST
