A drone in June 2022 flew from Fengxian district in Shanghai, China, reached Pakistan, and after almost six months it took off from the Pakistani side towards India and was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF).

The forensic analysis of the flight path by the BSF has revealed that the seized drone had footprints in China and Pakistan.

Importantly, the flight path showed that from September to December last year, the same drone made 28 separate rounds between different parts of Pakistan.

Officials said this is not an isolated case and there are chances that more such drones had similar flight paths. The BSF and Punjab police have seized close to 30 drones since 2020 till date, most of them from Amritsar.

Officials also said that in most cases, troops saw Chinese-made drones coming from the Pakistan side with arms, ammunition, etc.

“A Pakistan quadcopter drone intruded in the Indian territory in the AOR BOP Rajatal, Amritsar Sector at about 07:45 PM on 25.12.2022. BSF troops fired at the drone and it finally fell down before it could return. The drone was seized and sent to BSF HQr for forensic analysis. An FIR No.112 was registered at Police Station Garinda, District Amritsar," the BSF said. “A forensic analysis of the drone show that on 11.06.2022, it has flown in Feng Xian District, Shanghai, China. Thereafter, it has flown from 24 September 2022 to 25 December 2022 on various locations for 28 times within Khanewal, Punjab, Pakistan."

On December 25, 2022, at about 7.45 pm, Border Security Force troops heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near Rajatal village in Amritsar district. As per protocol, they tried to intercept the flying object by firing. The whole area was cordoned off and police and other concerned agencies were informed.

During a search, BSF troops recovered a drone (quadcopter) lying in agricultural fields ahead of the border fence. A detailed search of the area is in progress, said officials.

News18 had reported on BSF analysis showing a nexus between Pakistan-based terror outfits and local gangsters and criminals of Punjab. Technical analysis of drones seized by the Border Security Force and Punjab police revealed deep penetration by Pakistan-based terrorist groups in the state, with the flight path analysis of drones suggesting they were flown from India to Pakistan, loaded with weapons there, and then flown back to India.

Sources in the government told News18 that the lab responsible for analysing the seized drones found that the flight paths originated from locations in Punjab. Local police have also made arrests after registering cases based on the location details that came to light during the analysis.

Read all the Latest India News here