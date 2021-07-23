Drone Shot Down in Jammu was Assembled with Parts from China and Taiwan: Police

A drone that was shot down by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday night as it flew over the border belt of Kanachak along the International Border (IB), was assembled with parts from China and Taiwan, officials told News18.

“It was a hexacopter with a flight controller and GPS. Interestingly, the serial number of the flight controller is a digit different from the drone which was found in Kathua last year. This drone is an assembled one with some parts from China, others from Taiwan,” ADGP, Jammu zone, told News18.

The drone was flying about seven to eight kilometres inside the border, the officials said, adding that it had six big wings and was a tetra-copter. The IED material was attached with the flying object and was meant to be assembled into an IED before use, they said.

The J&K police shot down the drone carrying improvised explosive device (IED) material weighing five kg in the border belt of Jammu district. Following information about a drone flying over the border belt of Kanachak along the International Border on Thursday night, a quick reaction team (QRT) of the police swung into action and shot it down using anti-drone strategy, a police official said.

